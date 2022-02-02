SC Collegium approves elevation of six judicial officers as judges at Delhi HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal to elevate six judicial officers as judges in the Delhi High Court and five judicial officers along with seven advocates as judges of Telangana High Court.

It also reiterated its earlier recommendations for elevations of eight names as judges for different High Courts, including one for the Karnataka High Court, apparently rejecting the Union government's request for reconsideration.

A statement said the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana in its meeting held on February 1, has recommended names of judicial officers Poonam A Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma, and Sudhir Kumar Jain for elevation to the Delhi High Court.

The Collegium also approved the proposal for the elevation of seven advocates Kasoju Surendhar alias K Surender, Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi alias Kuchadi Sridevi, Mirza Safiulla Baig, and Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat as judges of the Telangana High Court.

The judicial officers approved for elevation to the Telangana High Court are G Anupama Chakravarthy, M G Priyadarshini, Sambasivarao Naidu, A Santosh Reddy, and Dr D Nagarjun.

In its meeting held on February 1, 2022, the Collegium also resolved to reiterate its October 2021 recommendation for the elevation of advocate Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, as a judge in the Karnataka High Court.

In another statement, the Collegium resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for the elevation of two advocates Khatim Reza, and Dr Anshuman Pandey as judges in the Patna High Court. It also approved the proposal for the elevation of advocate Rajiv Roy as a judge.

The Collegium also resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for the elevation of two judicial officers Shampa Dutt (Paul), and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury as judges in the Calcutta High Court.

In another decision, the Collegium reiterated its earlier recommendation for the elevation of two Judicial Officers S Joshi-Phalke, and B P Deshpande as judges in the Bombay High Court.

Similarly, the Collegium also resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, judicial officer as judge in the Jharkhand High Court.

Check out DH's latest videos