SC Constitution bench to start live-streaming from September 27

The decision of the meeting was unanimous and the hearings will initially be telecast live on YouTube

  • Sep 21 2022, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 13:51 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

In an important move to fortify the concept of an open court, the Supreme Court in full court decided to start live-streaming from September 27 of its proceedings of cases being heard in five-judge Constitution benches.

A full court meeting held on Tuesday took the decision to start live-streaming of Constitution bench proceedings of cases on priority basis. 

The decision of the meeting was unanimous and the hearings will initially be telecast live on YouTube, sources said.

As Justice U U Lalit assumed the charge as the Chief Justice of India on August 27, a number of five-judge Constitution bench has been set up to take up pending matters.

At present, the Constitution bench is hearing matters related to the validity of EWS quota, Bhopal gas tragedy case, Delhi-Centre row on control over services, religious practice of excommunication in Dawoodi Bohra community among others.

In a recent letter, senior advocate Indira Jaising requested the CJI and other Supreme Court judges to immediately commence live-streaming of hearings in a number of matters of national importance, including the EWS quota, Hijab ban, Citizenship Amendment Act.

This was necessary in terms of the SC judgement in Swapnil Tripathi case (2018) as a part of the fundamental right of every citizen to freedom of information as also the right of access to justice, she said.

Notably, several High Courts including of Gujarat, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have already started live-streaming of their proceedings on YouTube.

The proceedings of ceremonial bench on the last day of CJI N V Ramana were live telecast.
 

Supreme Court
India News
EWS quota
CJI
Citizenship Amendment Act

