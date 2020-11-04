SC rejects PIL on regulating private detective agencies

SC declines to consider PIL on regulating private detective agencies

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 04 2020, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 12:21 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to consider a PIL for a direction to the Union government to regulate private detective agencies and investigators.

A bench presided over by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman allowed for withdrawal of a petition filed by Shweta Singh.

"You either withdraw your petition, or we will dismiss it," the bench told the petitioner's lawyer, senior advocate Vibha Dutta Makhija, who preferred to withdraw the petition. 

The petitioner claimed that the measures and system for collection of evidence adopted by private detective agencies and investigators violated fundamental rights, including privacy, of the citizens that are guaranteed under the Constitution. 

Supreme Court

