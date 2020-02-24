SC declines to entertain plea related to sanction for prosecution against Kanhaiya Kumar

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea for a direction to the Delhi government to pass order on sanction for prosecution in sedition cases, in a time-bound manner.

"We can't entertain such a general prayer," a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde told petitioner Nand Kishore Garg, a national executive member of the BJP.

He sought issuance of guidelines "for expeditious disposal of criminal cases of serious nature where there is involvement of the influential persons as accused".

Garg, former BJP MLA, also sought a direction for grant of immediate sanction to prosecute former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and another leader Umar Khalid in a case related to raising of anti national slogans during an event organise to commemorate death anniversary of Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru on February 9, 2016.

The Delhi High Court had also declined to issue any directions on Garg's petition in December, 2019.

Trial against Kumar and Khalid remained stalled awaiting decision by the Delhi government, though Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against them in January 2019.