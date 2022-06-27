SC declines to issue order on plea against floor test in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass an interim order on a plea that there should not be any floor test in the legislative assembly till July 11, while protecting 16 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena in disqualification proceedings.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala said the court cannot pass an order, which would create unnecessary complications.

The bench told senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, representing the Maharashtra government, that if anything illegal happens, then he can always come back to the top court.

Kamat said if disqualification proceedings are put in abeyance, then there should not be any floor test in the legislative assembly.

On this, the bench asked, “on presumptions, can we pass an order".

Kamat asked the court to give his client the liberty to come to the court if there is an attempt to alter the status quo.

To this, the bench said, “Do you need our liberty. Our doors are always open. Let us not create any complications on the basis of apprehensions not founded now”.

The court fixed the petitions filed by rebel leader Eknath Shinde and others against the disqualification notice and fixed the matter for hearing on July 11.

The top court extended the time given by the Deputy Speaker to the rebel MLAs to file written responses to the disqualification notices, which were to end at 5.30 pm on Monday, to 5.30 pm on July 12.