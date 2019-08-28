SC defers hearing plea on appointment of MP HC CJ

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred its hearing on a plea questioning the delay by the Centre in clearing the name of Justice Akil A Kureshi, a judge of Bombay High Court, as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer said communication has been received on Tuesday evening from the Department of Justice.

This missive would be placed before the Collegium for necessary action and the matter would come up consideration afterwards, the bench said.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association.

The association had contended that the reluctance of the Centre to appoint Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh was against the procedure laid down in the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) and amounted to a violation of Articles 14 and 217 of the Constitution.

GHCAA President Yatin Oza had earlier claimed that Justice Kureshi was being singled out for an order passed by him in 2010, remanding current Union Home Minister Amit Shah to police custody in encounter cases.

The court had earlier asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist in the matter. He had submitted before the court that the government's decision would be informed to the Chief Justice of India on the administrative side.