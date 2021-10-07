SC directs Centre to allow induction of girls into Rashtriya Indian Military College

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union government to allow induction of girls into the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) by permitting them to take the examinations, scheduled on December 18, 2021.

A bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul rejected a plea by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that the induction of girls into the RIMC and Rashtriya Military School should be allowed for the term beginning from January 2023 and not June 2022.

“You are effectively postponing everything, why do you want to postpone for a year?,” the bench asked Bhati, who said that October 30, 2021 is the last date for submission of applications for the December exam and not much time was left for preparation.

"We are not saying that there are no difficulties…just take one step more," the bench said, acting on a PIL filed by Kailash Udhav Rao More against exclusion of girl candidates from RIMC and other schools run under the aegis of Ministry of Defence.

After pushing the government to allow women candidates to appear in National Defence Academy, the court asked the government to publish the modified advertisement seeking applications from girls for RIMC and Rashtriya Military School.

The court said six months' time was sufficient time to make all arrangements.

