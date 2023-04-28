SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmed, his brother

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on steps taken after the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj.
A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta also sought a report from the UP government on the police encounter of Ahmed's son Asad in Jhansi.
Asad was killed in an encounter by a special task force (ST) team of the UP Police on April 13.
Two days later, Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as media persons when they were being taken to a medical college in Prayagraj for a health check-up under police escort.
The top court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.
