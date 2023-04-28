SC seeks UP govt's report on steps after Atiq killing

SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmed, his brother

A bench has also sought a report on the police encounter of Atiq's son Asad

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 14:33 ist
Slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on steps taken after the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta also sought a report from the UP government on the police encounter of Ahmed's son Asad in Jhansi.

Asad was killed in an encounter by a special task force (ST) team of the UP Police on April 13.

Read | Bloodstains in Atiq Ahmed's office belong to arrested thief

Two days later, Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as media persons when they were being taken to a medical college in Prayagraj for a health check-up under police escort.

The top court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has sought an inquiry into the 183 encounters that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh since 2017.

