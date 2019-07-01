SC dismisses PFI member's plea in RSS worker's murder

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by a member of Islamist organisation, Popular Front of India against framing of charges for his alleged involvement into the murder of an RSS activist, Rudresh in Bengaluru on October 16, 2016.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi declined to allow an appeal filed by Asim Shariff against the initiation of trial in the case prosecuted by the National Investigation Agency.

Shariff, through advocate Kamini Jaiswal, challenged the Karnataka High Court's judgement that had dismissed his plea for quashing of the proceedings against him.

He, along with four others, are being prosecuted in a court of Special Judge in Bengaluru for various offences including murder under the IPC and others offences under the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On May 24, 2018, the top court had rejected a plea made by members of Popular Front of India against the NIA probe ordered into the case.

Irfan Pasha, Asim Sharif, Bengaluru district president of PFI, and others, arrested in the case, had then approached the top court challenging the decision of the central government to hand over the probe to the specialised National Investigation Agency.

Rudresh was hacked to death by machetes when he was returning after Vijaydashmi event.

The trial court had in January, last charged accused Sharif, Mohammed Muzeeb Ulla, Wasim Ahmed, I Pasha, and Mohammed Sadiq with the offences of murder and a terrorist act under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.