SC dismisses PIL on norms for Maharashtra Legislative Council nominations to avoid political intervention

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL for issuing specific directions to prepare norms for nominations of Maharashtra Legislative council by the Governor.

The plea contended that the Governor must have discretion to choose people from specified fields to avoid party in power to make recommendations for it. It said the Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, may be directed not to intervene in the process of nomination so as to avoid the practice of nomination under political considerations.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana, however, declined to entertain the plea. "The Governor is bound by the advice of Council of Ministers. We are not here to advise the Governor," the bench said.

The court rejected contention of a Latur-based Head Master, Dr Jagannath Shamrao Patil, that due to lack of specific norms or criteria, several eligible and deserving personalities were deprived from consideration of names for the purpose of their nominations as members of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The petitioner sought a direction defer the nominations till the specific norms or the criteria were framed and approved by the office of the Governor. In the alternative, it may be directed to make such nominations under sole discretion of the Governor without any influence of the recommendation of the minister of councils of Maharashtra government.

He claimed there were 12 vacancies, to be fulfilled by the Governor in its discretion in consonance with Article 171 of the Constitution.

Clause 5 of the Article 171 of the Constitution has given mandate to the Governor that the nomination shall consist of "persons having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of such matters as literature, science, art, co-operative movement and social service".

The petitioner said his limited grievance was that no norms have yet been framed or finalised for the purpose of the making the nominations from five prescribed categories.

"Thus, the political parties who are in governance are taking the undue advantage of this loophole and are making the recommendations of the names of the persons who are not from the prescribed category but who are either powerful in politics or to whom the political parties want to make powerful by way of such nomination," the plea filed on behalf of advocate R R Deshpande and Associates stated.