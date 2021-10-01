SC dismisses plea by Ex-Kerala minister to relax bail condition in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by Kerala's People Democratic Party leader Abdul Nazir Maudany, prime accused in the 2008 serial bomb blast case, seeking to stay the Lokayukta findings that he had “abused” his position as a public servant to obtain a favour for a relative.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari dismissed his application against the condition imposed on July 11, 2014 order for him not to leave the city of Bengaluru.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Maudany, contended that he was wheel-chair bound and his conditions had worsened in all these years. The court had then ordered for the trial to be completed within four months, seven years down the line, the prosecution evidence was complete with no chance of tampering with the evidence.

The counsel said the applicant was advised Ayurvedic treatment at his home town. Further, he was unnecessarily being made to pay rent in Bengaluru. He said the applicant also wanted to reside with ailing father.

Karnataka's Additional Advocate General Nikhil Goel, opposing the plea, submitted that Maudany had filed applications for recall of 44 witnesses who belonged to Kerala. Out of nine cases, 200 witnesses in each had been examined and the statement of 31 accused had been recorded in seven cases, he submitted.

Goel said relaxing bail conditions for the applicant might allow him to come in contact with the witnesses, which would go against another condition for his bail. He also said the applicant faced about 24 cases in Kerala, besides other serious charges previously.

Earlier, in its written response, the state government has told the court that allowing Maudany, to stay in his home state, would affect the integrity of the nation and enable him to escape or establish contacts with other absconding accused to indulge in further terrorist activities.

On July 25, 2008, as many as eight serial bomb blasts occurred on Mysore road, in Bengaluru city, leading to the death of one Sudha, besides causing injuries to nine others and huge damage to the public properties.

