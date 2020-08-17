SC dismisses plea to postpone NEET, JEE exams scheduled in September

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea for cancellation of JEE (Main) and NEET UG examinations, rescheduled for September 1 to 6 and September 13 respectively, as the National Testing Agency said all precautions for Covid-19 would be taken during the tests.

A bench presided by Justice Arun Mishra said education institutes should open up as coronavirus may continue for a year and the career of students can't be put to jeopardy for too long.

"Are you going to wait for another year? Do you know the loss to the country and peril to the students," the bench asked the petitioners' Alakh Alok Srivastava.

Life cannot be stopped, we have to move ahead with all safeguards, the bench further said, adding the courts were also gradually opening up for physical hearings.

Srivastava, for his part, said the court had earlier granted relief in case of CBSE, ICSE and NIOS.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said all the safeguards would be put in place during the examinations.

A group of 11 students led by Sayantan Biswas asked the court to direct the authorities to conduct the competitive examinations for admission to premier IITs and medical colleges across the country after normalcy is restored in the country.