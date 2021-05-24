SC expresses concern on slow registration of workers from unorganised sector

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its concern over the "woefully slow" process of registering workers from the unorganised sector, wondering how they would get benefits of various schemes without having themselves listed in central database.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah asked the Centre why there is no national data on workers of unorganised sector. The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to expedite the process of registration of such workers by the Ministry of Labour as directed in a separate matter in 2018.

The court emphasised that data and the portal are essential to ensure benefits reach the needy during the Covid-19 lockdown.

It, however, refused to issue any direction to the Centre and states for direct cash transfer to such workers, who lost their work due to restrictions imposed during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking up a suo motu matter, the court pointed out that governments could extend benefits to migrant workers, those who lost employment amid the pandemic, only if they were registered. "It is a difficult task, but has to be achieved," the bench said, while adding that the Centre and states must expedite registration of migrant workers along with those working in the unorganised sectors.

"On paper, we see the government has spent thousands of crores, but the concern is whether it is reaching the needy persons," the bench said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for activist Anjali Bharadwaj and others, contended cash transfer was a must to provide succour to the migrant workers as the situation was grim. The court said it would not intervene as it was a policy decision.