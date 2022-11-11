SC extends order for protection of 'Shivling’ at Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court on Friday extended its earlier order for the protection of 'Shivling’ discovered at Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.
The protection will continue till further orders.
SC also allowed Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi district judge for consolidation of lawsuit on Gyanvapi row.
More details awaited
