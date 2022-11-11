SC extends order for protection of 'Shivling’ at Gyanvapi mosque

Gyanvapi: SC extends order for protection of 'Shivling'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 11 2022, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 15:51 ist
Credit: AFP file photo

The Supreme Court on Friday extended its earlier order for the protection of 'Shivling’ discovered at Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

SC also allowed Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi district judge for consolidation of lawsuit on Gyanvapi row. 

More details awaited

