SC gives Centre time to respond to plea for Rs 4 lakh to each Covid-19 victim

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that the matter related to ex-gratia monetary compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of Covid-19 victims and issuance of death certificates was under consideration of the Union government.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah that the government treated the issues raised in the PILs as important and would file its response.

In view of submission, the bench said in the order, "The Centre seeks time to file a reply. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says issues are under consideration and a reply will be filed. As prayed time is allowed to file a reply. List these petitions on June 21."

Read | What makes Delta coronavirus variant so worrisome?

Two PILs were filed by advocates Gaurav Kumar Bansal and Reepak Kansal seeking an urgent intervention of the top court for payment of Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia amount to Covid victims' families.

Senior advocate S B Upadhyay, appearing for a petitioner, contended that the hospitals were not issuing death certificates citing Covid-19 as cause of death. He said the black fungus was also result of Covid-19, therefore, the death certificate must include this reason.

On May 24, the court on Monday sought a response from the Centre. It had also asked the Centre to inform whether there was a uniform policy on issuance of death certificates as there were many a situation where Covid was not cited as reason for death.

Also Read | Covid-19 crisis: Five states with the slowest vaccination rates in the country

In their plea, the petitioners contended since the Union government declared Covid-19 as a national disaster by a notification on March 14, 2020, it is all the more necessary for the national authority under Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, to recommend the minimum standards of relief to the affected persons.

They said the financial assistance was a constitutional obligation on the state as the right to live with dignity of victim and family members of deceased, were violated due to death of the bread-earner.

According to the law, the National Disaster Management Authority was duty-bound to provide ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of lives to the personnel from healthcare sector, police department, municipal boards, nagar nigam etc during their services in relief operations.