SC grants 10 days protection to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane; asks him to surrender for regular bail

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted ten days protection from arrest to Maharashtra BJP MLA, Nitesh Rane in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case lodged against him in Sindhudurg district last month.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana, and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, however, directed him to surrender before the trial court to seek regular bail.

Rane, the son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, challenged the January 17 Bombay High Court's order which rejected his pre-arrest in the case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Rane, contended that this is a completely cooked up case and allegations against him are completely bogus.

It was a case of "political rivalry" as a complainant is from the other party, he said.

"This is also a completely cooked up case on the eve of an election to District Cooperative Bank. I am a sitting MLA. A complainant is a person belonging to the opposite party. The allegation is that the complainant was stabbed by a paper cutter. A paper cutter! The conspiracy was to kill this man with a paper cutter at 11 am in public. And the charge is an attempt to murder," Rohatgi said.

The case was in retaliation to the "catcall" incident in the Assembly, he claimed.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Maharashtra government, opposed the plea, saying call detail records of the accused, which have been seized, showed their regular communications among the accused before the crime.

He also claimed that the victim identified one of the accused in the Test Identification Parade. Singhvi also submitted the catcalling incident in Assembly premises against minister Aditya Thackeray that happened on December 23 after the crime on December 18.

Senior advocate, Siddharth Luthra, also appearing for Rane, said that the victim was seen roaming around freely a day after the injury and there are no direct phone calls connecting Rane and the attacker.

The court, however, said it was not sitting in trial and the petitioner should surrender to seek regular bail.

Rane represents the Kankavli Assembly seat in the Sindhudurg district.

The case against Nitesh is related to an alleged road rage incident on December 18, last year, The complainant, 44-year-old Santosh Parab, claimed that his bike was hit by an Innova car without a number plate. Parab alleged that he was assaulted by the car occupants and heard one of them tell another person that they “should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane”.

Nitish, for his part, claimed the FIR had been registered to prevent him from participating in the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections, which were to be held on December 30, 2021.

He also contended that the whole thing was a fallout of the catcalling incident that took place outside the Vidhan Bhawan on December 23. At that time, Shiv Sena leaders had said Nitesh would be taught a lesson.

