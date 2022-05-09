Shaheen Bagh demolition: SC hears matter urgently

SC hears plea against demolition in Shaheen Bagh

Protests erupted in Shaheen Bagh as the anti-encroachment drive was being carried out with hundreds of people including women sitting on a dharna

DH Web Desk
  • May 09 2022, 13:38 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 14:42 ist
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers in presence of Delhi Police during an anti-encroachment drive, at Shaheen Bagh area. Credit: PTI file Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) against the demolition of buildings in the South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

The court will hear the matter at 2 pm.

Protests erupted in Shaheen Bagh as the anti-encroachment drive was being carried out with hundreds of people including women sitting on a dharna in the area as soon as the SDMC officials reached the spot with bulldozers to carry out the exercise.

Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded to stop the action.

Shaheen Bagh that falls under the central zone of SDMC, was the centre of protests and sit-ins against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019. The sit-in was called off in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic had struck the city.

More to follow...

India News
Shaheen Bagh
Delhi

