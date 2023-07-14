SC issues notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in liquor policy case

The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to the CBI and Enforcement Directorate on a bail plea by senior AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the case related to the Delhi liquor policy case.

A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna sought a response from the central agencies in view of the medical conditions of the petitioner's wife.

The court said it was considering the issue due to the medical condition of his wife but on the status of the party.

Appearing for Sisodia, senior advocate A M Singhvi submitted that his client’s wife is very sick and her medical condition should be considered.

The bench said they are aware, it is a progressive disease.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju for the ED submitted that Sisodia’s bail plea was rejected by lower courts and one medical bail plea was withdrawn.

Singhvi said there is 50 per cent disability and MRIs show white plaque.

The court fixed the matter for further hearing on July 28.

Sisodia sought bail on grounds of his wife's ill health and hospitalization.

On July 3, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea by Sisodia, AAP leader, saying that the charges against him are very serious in nature. This is the second occasion when the high court had rejected Sisodia's bail plea in the CBI case in relation to the same scam.

Sisodia had moved the Supreme Court against the denial of bail to him in two separate cases lodged by the two probe agencies -- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) -- in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26, 2023.

According to his plea, the charge sheet by the CBI and complaints by the ED in the matter already stood filed after the investigation and hence there was no necessity or requirement for Sisodia to remain in jail.

"There is no documentary evidence or even an allegation that any of the alleged kickbacks/bribe were paid to or received by Manish Sisodia. There is also no evidence or material produced to show any demand or receipt of a bribe by Manish Sisodia. Nothing incriminating was found during the raids and house search of Manish Sisodia. It is completely a false and fabricated case," his plea said.

It also contended his bail was rejected on the ground that he is a high-profile person and has the potential to influence witnesses some of whom are public servants.

"There is absolutely no material placed on record by the CBI/ED to show that Sisodia tried to influence any witness while he was not arrested," it said.

The plea also claimed the ED failed to show that Sisodia is involved in any of the activity or process relating to proceeds of crime which is mandatory to prosecute him under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

"There is no evidence at all that Sisodia is involved in concealment, possession, acquisition or use of proceeds of crime. There is no evidence at all that Sisodia was part of any alleged money trail.

Excise Policy was made transparently after deliberation with various officers/secretaries of Departments, Ministers and the Lieutenant Governor," it said.