SC issues notice to J&K administration on plea challenging ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea by Iltija, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, questioning detention of the PDP leader under the stringent Public Safety Act.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran, and M R Shah also sought a response from the Centre and put the matter for consideration on March 18.

The court asked Iltija's counsel Nithya Ramakrishnan to file an affidavit that no other petition has been filed questioning the detention of the leader.

Mufti was put under detention on August 4, moments after the Rajya Sabha passed the law to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs) following the abrogation of Article 370 which had granted special status to the erstwhile state.

The UT authorities on February 5 invoked the PSA provision against Mufti.

Her daughter Iltija filed a habeas corpus petition challenging the government's order, saying the dossier, which formed the basis for invocation of the PSA, was "manifestly biased slanderous, libelous”.

She also contended a person cannot be deprived of fundamental freedom and personal liberty on such grounds.