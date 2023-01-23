SC junks plea against Yogi Adityanath for objectionable speech

SC junks plea against Yogi for objectionable speech

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath said it was not inclined to interfere in the matter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2023, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 12:44 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction for registering of a case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an alleged objectionable speech during an election campaign in Rajasthan's Alwar in 2018.

"Such litigations are only for page 1 (of newspapers). Dismissed," the bench said.

Also Read | SC to set up 3-Judge Bench to take up Hijab ban in Karnataka PUC colleges

The petitioner had moved the top court against an order of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed his plea and imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on him.

The petition was filed by Naval Kishor Sharma of Mau district.

According to the petitioner, Adityanath had on November 23, 2018, in an election speech in Alwar hurt his religious sentiments.

Before moving to the apex court, the petitioner had filed a complaint against the speech before the district court of Mau, which was rejected.

He had then filed a revision petition before a higher court, which too was dismissed on the ground of territorial jurisdiction.

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
Supreme Court
Rajasthan
India News

