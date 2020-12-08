SC nod to Centre, NHAI for 8-lane Chennai-Salem expressway

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to go ahead with Rs 10,000-crore Chennai-Salem eight-lane expressway under the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and B R Gavai set aside a Madras High Court's order of 2019 that quashed acquisition of land for the project. The top court's judgement came on a batch of petitions filed by the Union government and the National Highways Authority of India.

The court allowed the Centre to issue a fresh notification for land acquisition but after complying with all environmental norms.

The 277.30-km highway faced stiff opposition from activists, farmers and residents alleging loss of agricultural land and damage to forest, flora and fauna.

The project, approved in February 2018, was expected to cut down travel time between Chennai and Salem.

The high court, in its judgement on April 8, 2019, on a batch of writ petitions by P V Krishnamoorthy and others, including PMK leader A Ramadoss, said the projection made by the NHAI on benefits of the highway were illusory. It had among others noted there was no proper study in the environmental impact of the project.

