SC notice to Delhi Police on sexual harrasment complaint by women wrestlers against WFI chief

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Delhi Police on a plea by seven women wrestlers alleging sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying these are "serious allegations".

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha noted a submission by senior advocate Kapil Sibal that the matter related to sexual harassment charges by seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

The court, initially said normally, in such matters, the aggrieved person can avail the remedy under Section 156(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

However, Sibal, supported by senior advocate Narender Hooda, contended even police personnel can be prosecuted for not registering FIR on complaints of this nature.

Agreeing to the contention, the court issued notice and fixed the matter for consideration on Friday.

The court also directed the names of petitioners would be redacted in view of nature of charges made in the writ petition by the wrestlers.

It also ordered the complaints, which formed part of the attachment of the petition, should be kept in a sealed cover.

On Sunday, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and other top Indian grapplers, restarted their protest against the WFI chief in Jantar Mantar in central Delhi. They complained that no action has been taken on their complaints against the WFI chief for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

The Sports Ministry had on January 23 formed a committee, headed by boxing legend M C Mary Kom to probe the allegations against Singh. It submitted its report in the first week of April but its findings are yet to be made public.