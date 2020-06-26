SC notice to J&K admin on plea against detention of Bar leader

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea by Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom against his detention under the Public Safety Act since scrapping special status of the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019, under Article 370 of the Constitution.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai sought a reply from the J&K administration by the second week of July.

Qayoom, led by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, challenged the validity of the High Court's judgment of May 28 dismissing his plea against the detention. The 70-year-old petitioner, a senior advocate, contended that the HC's order was illegal, unconstitutional, and untenable as it erred in relying upon four FIRs lodged against him in the year 2008 and 2010.

The court directed the authorities in the Tihar jail here, where Qayoom is at present lodged at, to provide him summer clothing and other essentials for his benefits. He was brought here during the winter season.