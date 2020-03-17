SC notice to MP Assembly Speaker, Kamal Nath on plea for floor test

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker on a plea by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for conducting floor test on the ground that the Kamal Nath-led Congress government has been reduced to minority on resignation by 22 rebel MLAs.

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud sought a response from the Speaker N P Prajapati, CM Kamal Nath and others, and put the matter for consideration on Wednesday at 10.30 am.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Chouhan, contended that the case showed a “complete travesty of democracy”. He said the other side, indicating towards Congress leaders and the Speaker, deliberately did not appear before the court despite having a prior information. He sought a direction for floor test.‬

The court, however, said it will have to issue notice in the case and seek response from the parties, even as Rohatgi contended the other side wanted to delay and buy time. The bench directed for issuance of the notice through e-mail.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared for 16 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignations have yet not been accepted by the Speaker.

By the evening, MP Congress led by chief whip Govind Singh also approached the top court, accusing the Centre, the Karnataka government and BJP president of “illegally confining” its 16 MLAs in Bengaluru. The party led by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat sought a direction for access to the MLAs. Contending the Governor's direction for floor test was illegal and unconstitutional, it also maintained the vote of confidence cannot be held without the presence of 16 legislators.

22 Congress MLAs of Madhya Pradesh owing allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia have resigned earlier this month, feeling "disenchanted" with the present dispensation. Former Union Minister Scindia has switched side to BJP. The Speaker accepted resignation by six MLAs but did not take any decision on remaining 16 legislators from the Congress party.

Chouhan has approached the court on Monday after the Speaker adjourned the House to March 26 in view of Coronavirus scare. He said the CM had deliberately and maliciously defied the orders issued by Governor Lalji Tandon to conduct floor test on Monday itself.