SC notice to UP govt on plea by Owaisi against bail to alleged attackers

The court, however, rejected Owaisi's plea against the bail granted to one accused

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 22:46 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: Reuters file photo

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea filed by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi challenging the Allahabad High Court's order of bail to two persons accused of firing at his vehicle on February 3, 2020 at Delhi Meerut e-way.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari issued a notice to the state government and the accused on a limited point if the High Court should be asked to reconsider the matter.

Advocate M R Shamshad submitted that the High Court passed the order without hearing him as the victim. 

He relied upon the top court's order passed in the Lakhmipur Kheri incident case, in which the bail granted to accused Ashish Mishra was cancelled as the victims were not given sufficient hearing.

The court, however, rejected Owaisi's plea against the bail granted to one accused Aleem who allegedly handed over the pistol six months ago to the attackers.

Two persons Sachin and Shubham were arrested in the case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Asaduddin Owaisi
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Supreme Court

