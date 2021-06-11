SC orders postponing AIIMS PG entrance test by one month

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered postponing of the post-graduate entrance test for admission to premier medical institutes for a month due to Covid-19.

More than 80,000 graduate doctors were expected to take up Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) on June 16 for admission to 815 seats in post-graduate courses in 10 colleges, including AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS across the country.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah held the decision to conduct the test on June 16 as arbitrary.

"We direct the exam to be postponed by one month. Needless to say, the exam can be held any time after the expiry of one month," the bench added, after hearing senior advocates Arvind Datar and Sanjay Hegde for the candidates and advocate Dushyant Parashar for AIIMS, Delhi.

The top court, however, clarified that it will not entertain a petition in the matter to cancel the exam. Questioning validity of such a plea, the bench asked how it can ask exams not to be conducted. "This has never happened. We can't entertain a request to waive the exam completely," the court added.

At the beginning of the hearing, the top court asked the counsel representing AIIMS, "Situation in Delhi has improved but in other places figures are high. Can't this be postponed by a month?"

Parashar, for his part, submitted that if the exam was stayed, there would be an unprecedented crisis. "If stay is granted, there will be no PG doctors," he said.

The bench then said, "You do this or we will pass order."

Parashar sought time from the bench to come back with instructions at 12.30 pm.

After the hearing resumed in the matter, the bench passed the order postponing the exam by a month.

A group of 26 doctors, led by Poulami Mondal, contended that holding of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 would be in contravention of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, since NEET PG had already been deferred by four months. Other board examinations had also been cancelled due to the prevailing pandemic.

The notice issued by AIIMS on May 27 for the test on June 16 would build up pressures on graduate doctors, rendering their services during the pandemic across the country.

This "is not in public interest in view of the present condition of the country and non-availability of doctors, beds in the hospitals coupled with the fact that there is a dearth of Covid-19 vaccination," their plea stated.

It also pointed out after assurance from the PMO, many doctors have taken a job or duty in a State and have become frontline workers with no spare time to prepare for test. There was also no one month's prior notice for holding the examination, it said.