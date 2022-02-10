SC orders reinstatement of MP ex-woman judicial officer

SC orders reinstatement of former MP woman judicial officer who alleged sexual harassment by HC judge

The top court, however, said that she would not be entitled to back wages

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2022, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 13:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered reinstatement of a former Madhya Pradesh woman judicial officer, who resigned in 2014 following an inquiry into her allegations of sexual harassment against a high court judge.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai set aside the order accepting her resignation and directed her reinstatement as additional district judge in the Madhya Pradesh judiciary.

The top court, however, said that she would not be entitled to back wages.

The woman, in her plea, has said that the high court had ignored the categorical finding in the report of the Judges Inquiry Committee dated December 15, 2017, terming the petitioner's resignation dated July 15, 2014, from her post of Additional District Judge "unbearable circumstances having no other option".

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
India News
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Vikram shines in a stylish yet predictable 'Mahaan'

Vikram shines in a stylish yet predictable 'Mahaan'

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm

SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

 