Relief to Hindu side as SC okays ASI survey at Gyanvapi

SC permits ASI’s scientific survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex, refuses to stay HC order

The SC said that the ASI had clarified that the entire survey would be completed without any excavation and without causing any damage to the structure.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 04 2023, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 16:21 ist
A view of the Gyanvapi mosque. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a relief to the Hindu side, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to determine if the 17th-century structure was built upon a pre-existing temple.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the ASI not to take recourse to any invasive act during the survey.

The bench took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI and the Uttar Pradesh government, that no excavation will be carried out during the survey nor any destruction caused to the structure.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Corut
Gyanvapi Mosque
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Archaeological Survey of India
ASI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Divorce of Sania-Shoaib subject of speculation again

Divorce of Sania-Shoaib subject of speculation again

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa

Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with puppy from Goa

Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests

Missing hiss, absent croaks: Monsoon in K'taka forests

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist

The face of Israel’s protests is a particle physicist

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

 