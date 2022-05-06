SC pulls up Uttar Pradesh government on disappearance of 82-year-old Covid patient

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government in a case related to disappearance of a 82-year-old Covid-19 patient from a hospital in Uttar Pradesh last year, saying it has become a habit of the state to not comply with court's orders until contempt action is sought against it.

"How can he be missing? His oxygen was at 82, he was unable to walk. He was in the hospital. Where will the body go?," a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana, and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli asked UP's Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad.

The counsel claimed the state took all possible steps and even explored possibility of his body in other bodies having been cremated.

"That means he vanished into thin air," the bench asked her, also referring to agony and desperation of the family members as it has been more than one year since the old man went missing from the hospital in Prayagraj.

The counsel claimed action has been initiated against the T B Sapru hospital staff and the state was willing to pay compensation to the family on the court's direction.

"You yourself are doing nothing. Why should they come all the way to SC for this?," the bench asked.

On the state's plea, the court, however, stayed the habeas corpus proceedings before the Allahabad High Court, which had on April 25 directed the senior officers to produce the man or remain personally present before it. The court also asked the state to pay interim compensation of Rs 50,000 to the family.