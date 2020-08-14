SC refuses to appoint commission to probe mismanagement of Covid-19 pandemic

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it was in favour of a roving inquiry into a plea by retired bureaucrats into alleged "gross mismanagement" of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat declined to issue any order on the petition filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan on behalf of K P Fabian and others.

Minutes after being held guilty for contempt of court, Bhushan along with senior advocate Dushyant Dave appeared before the court through video conferencing. The counsel claimed the Covid-19 crisis has been handled in a non-transparent manner by the government.

In other democracies, Parliament was functioning. There were no details available on public domain about the functioning of the committee constituted under the Disaster Management Act, Dave claimed.

Dave said the government organised an event for the US President Donald Trump when the pandemic was already a threat.

"The lockdown has not contained coronavirus. There is some serious issue," he said.

The bench, however, said it was not in favour of appointing a commission of inquiry but could examine other pleas by the petitioners.

The petitioners, namely M G Devasahayam, Meena Gupta, Somsundar Burra, Amit Bhaduri and Madhu Bhaduri, sought an inquiry into the failure of the government to take early measures for containment of the disease, abrupt and arbitrary declaration of lockdown, failure of lockdown to contain transmission of the disease and misery wrought upon ordinary citizens, owing to unplanned and sudden nature of lockdown.