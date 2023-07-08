SC refuses to entertain plea on issue of road safety

SC refuses to entertain plea on issue of road safety in country

While disposing of the plea, it said if the petitioner wanted some relief specific to the state of Tamil Nadu, he was free to approach the high court.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2023, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 12:41 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea on the issue of road safety in the country, saying the reliefs sought are "so encompassing" that it cannot be done in one petition judicially.

A bench of justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said most of the issues raised in the plea are related to Tamil Nadu, and the petitioner can approach the state high court for appropriate relief.

The petitioner, a resident of the southern state, told the bench that his plea was about road safety and that more than five lakh accidents happen every year in the country.

Also Read | Residents unhappy over traffic diversions at Sony World junction in Bengaluru

When the petitioner said one cannot get remedies in one place in road accident cases, the bench observed there has been coordinated streamlining of accident cases.

About the reliefs sought in the plea, which included directions to the state to remove all illegal structures, the bench said, "You may have a good motive but they are so encompassing that this cannot be done in one petition judicially."

While disposing of the plea, it said if the petitioner wanted some relief specific to the state of Tamil Nadu, he was free to approach the high court.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court of India
traffic
Road safety
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Finding Dakhni food

Finding Dakhni food

Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet

Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

 