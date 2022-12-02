SC refuses to entertain plea seeking stay on Delhi MCD polls

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking stay on MCD polls

The bench said the polling is scheduled to be held on Sunday and it cannot interfere at this juncture

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 14:57 ist
The Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to stay the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls scheduled to be held on December 4.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka said with the passage of time, the plea has become infructuous.

The counsel for petitioner ‘National Youth Party’ said they are challenging the delimitation of wards done for the poll and seeking stay of the municipal elections.

The bench said the polling is scheduled to be held on Sunday and it cannot interfere at this juncture.

The petitioner has challenged the November 9 order of the Delhi High Court by which it had refused to interfere with the municipal polls and dismissed the plea.

Supreme Court
Delhi
India News
MCD polls

