SC refuses to interfere with bail to AAP MLA in extortion and suicide case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court's order granting bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in a case related to extortion and suicide of a doctor. The victim, who used to run a business of water tankers in Delhi, accused the MLA of extortion and termed him responsible for his death in a suicide note.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ajay Rastogi and Aniruddha Bose said that since the MLA was already out of jail, the victim's family may approach the trial court if he violated any of the conditions.

Hemant Singh, through his counsel Astha Sharma, challenged the validity of the HC's order of June 24. He is the son of the victim, Rajendra Singh.

The top court gave liberty to family to move the sessions court. It also said the trial court won't be influenced by any observations made by the Delhi HC in giving bail to Jarwal.

The MLA was arrested on May 9 in the case lodged in April 18 on death of 52-year-old Singh. His brother, Anil Jarwal, whose name was also mentioned in his suicide note, has been granted anticipatory bail on June 2.

It was alleged the victim took the extreme step after being fed up with extortion of money by the MLA.