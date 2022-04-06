SC rejects CBI's plea against order to release cash from alleged partner of D K Shivakumar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea by the CBI against a Karnataka High Court's order which directed for release of over Rs 53 lakh seized from a company run allegedly by an associate of former Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar and business partner of his wife.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli dismissed the CBI's petition against the High Court's order of March 4, 2021.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain questioned the validity of the order.

The bench, however, said, "Having heard Additional Solicitor General appearing and on carefully perusing the material placed on record, we see no reason to interfere with the order passed by the High Court."

The CBI had conducted a search on the premises of M/s Wellworth Software Private Limited and at the residence of one Sachin Narayan seized cash of Rs 47,98,000 and Rs 5,48,000 during the course of the investigation into an FIR lodged against Shivakumar.

The company claimed it was carrying on the business of multi-system operators and had collected the cash from various local cable operators, which were to be deposited to the bank before it was seized. It also said the money had no connection with the matter under the probe.

The CBI, for its part, claimed Narayan, who has been running the company, is a business partner of the wife of Shivakumar who is accused in the FIR lodged in 2020 related to possession of disproportionate assets and the investigation into the source of her funds is in progress.

The High Court, however, had noted that there is nothing on record to show that amount seized from the company is either proceeds of the crime alleged against Shivakumar or the business dealings of his wife.

