SC rejects married daughter's claim for compassionate appointment in absence of mother's nod

The Supreme Court has rejected a claim by a married daughter for compassionate appointment in lieu of the death of her father, following the absence of due authorisation from her mother.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar did not agree to contention by advocate Dushyant Parashar, who claimed petitioner Surbhi Bhadoria, although was married, yet enjoyed independent claim to the appointment following the death of the father, a deputy superintendent of police in 2013.

The counsel said the law is well settled by the top court in the case of State of Karnataka vs C N Apporva (2021) that married daughters are entitled to compassionate appointments.

He said since the brother of the petitioner had declined to apply for the appointment since he was a practising advocate and she was the eldest in the family, her mother could not have objected to her claim. The counsel also said the mother was opposed to her claim as she had filed a case seeking partition of immovable property.

The court, however, pointed toward the Madhya Pradesh government's rule which stated the authorisation from the survivor of the deceased employee was a must before considering her case for compassionate appointment.

"Rule 2.2 of the scheme clearly indicates that name has to be sponsored. Indisputedly, in the instant case the name of the petitioner has not been sponsored by her mother for the reasons best known to her. The question raised by the petitioner is answered by rule of the scheme of rules, ane needs no further consideration [sic]," the bench said.

