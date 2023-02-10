SC reserves order on plea against ruling mere association with banned outfit not enough to incriminate accused

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on Centre’s plea to review two judgments of 2011 that mere membership of a banned organisation cannot incriminate a person unless the person resorted to or incited violence while observing that before reading down the law, the government should have been heard.

A bench of Justices M R Shah, C T Ravikumar, and Sanjay Karol said that this court has previously not held that the Executives are not required to be heard at all. The apex court judgments had in 2011 come while hearing two separate cases of bail and conviction under TADA.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Centre contended that the two judges should have sought its views at the time of hearing these cases but the reading down of the TADA provision had also impacted a similar provision under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which prescribes punishment for being a member of an unlawful association.

If Lashkar-e-Taiba is a banned organisation, then a person cannot say he is merely a member and have a right to remain a member, he said.

Mehta said that the right to form an association cannot be an unbridled right, when it affects the sovereignty and integrity of the country, then restrictions will be reasonable.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing as an intervenor, defended the 2011 judgments, saying since the 1960s, the apex court has held that there must be an overt act of incitement or violence before a person can be prosecuted.

