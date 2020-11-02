SC seeks Centre's report on Vijay Mallya extradition in 6 weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday gave six weeks time to the Union government to file status report on fugitive industrialist Vijay Mallya, currently in the United Kingdom.

A bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit granted further time to the Union government for the purpose as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that there was no information from the London High Commission in this regard.

On October 5, the Centre had told the court that some secret proceedings were going on in United Kingdom, delaying extradition of fugitive industrialist Mallya, despite Indian government's request having received legal sanction over there.

The court noted that its August 31 order had cited an MEA report that certain legal proceedings by contemnor was pending in the UK. The counsel for Mallya was then asked to respond as to when he would be available for sentencing in the contempt case on a petition filed by SBI-led consortium of banks.

On Monday, Mallya's counsel E C Agrawala, sought discharge from the case. However, the court turned down the request.

It posted the matter for consideration in January first week.

Mallya, who evaded law enforcement authorities here on defaulting repayment of Rs 9,000 crore loan, and stayed in the United Kingdom, has suffered setbacks after the court over there in May allowed for his extradition.

His date of return, however, is still uncertain due to undisclosed legal issues.

The Enforcement Directorate has invoked provisions of the Fugitive Offenders Act, 2018 against him.

The top court had in August dismissed a review petition filed by Mallya against his conviction in a contempt case in 2017, for failing to disclose transfer of 40 million USD to his children's accounts despite an order against it.

The court had then directed Mallya to appear before it on October 5 for hearing on proposed punishment against him.