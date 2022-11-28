SC notice to govt on free sanitary pads in govt schools

SC seeks replies of Centre, states on PIL for free sanitary pads for girls studying in govt schools

The top court also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 28 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 16:11 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, states and Union territories (UTs) on a PIL seeking issuance of directions for providing free sanitary pads to girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the plea of social activist Jaya Thakur, a Madhya Pradesh-based doctor, and issued notices to the central government and all the states and UTs.

Also Read | Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister's statement on Collegium

The top court also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter, saying the petitioner has raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools.

India News
Sanitary pads
Supreme Court

