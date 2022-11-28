SC seeks replies of Centre, states, UTs on PIL for free sanitary pads for girls studying in government schools

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre, States and Union Territories on a plea for making free sanitary napkins available for girls in every school.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was hearing the plea by MP Congress leader and doctor Jaya Thakur which asked for separate washrooms for girls in all government, aided and residential schools.

The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist in the matter.

Also Read | Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister's statement on Collegium

The plea claimed lack of access to sanitation facilities, menstrual products and the stigma associated with menstruation acted as a major barrier to education.

The difficulties were compounded as several educational institutions lacked basic toilet facilities, the plea said.

"Around the world, one in three girls face inadequate sanitation, and many others face social and cultural limits during their periods," the plea said, adding access to safe sanitation is extremely important for women and girls during their menstrual cycles.

The plea cited a report by Dasra that nearly 23 million girls drop out of school annually due to lack of proper menstrual hygiene management facilities.

"Sanitation facility in close proximity provides a considerable level of comfort for girls who suffer from severe cramping or dysmenorrhea. Besides, it also ensures that a female gets enough privacy in order to clean up properly, and maintain better hygiene," it said.