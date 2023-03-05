SC sets free 64-year-old man, charged with murdering wife 40 years ago

The Supreme Court has set free a 64-year-old man in a case of murdering his wife 40 years ago, after finding the High Court had wrongly relied upon extrajudicial confession of the accused to overturn his acquittal by the trial court.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sanjay Karol set aside the Calcutta High Court's judgement's 2008 judgement which held Nikhil Chandra Mondal guilty in the 1983 case, while noting that the extrajudicial confession was not trustworthy in the case.

"It is a settled principle of law that extrajudicial confession is a weak piece of evidence. It has been held that where an extrajudicial confession is surrounded by suspicious circumstances, its credibility becomes doubtful and it loses its importance," the bench said.

The bench further pointed out that it is well-settled that it is a rule of caution where the court would generally look for an independent reliable corroboration before placing any reliance upon such extrajudicial confession. It has been held that there is no doubt that conviction can be based on extrajudicial confession, but in the very nature of things, it is a weak piece of evidence, the top court said.

The murder here was allegedly committed in March 1983 in Burdwan district of West Bengal. The trial court in March 1987, acquitted Mondal, who was charged for allegedly killing his wife.

The prosecution relied upon extrajudicial confession alleged to have been made by Mondal before three of his fellow villagers.

In his plea before the top court, Mondal contended that the High Court has grossly erred in reversing the well-reasoned judgement and order of acquittal passed by the trial court. After his conviction, Mondal had spent 13 years behind the bars.

The top court, in its findings, said the High Court in the case also relied on the recovery of the blood-stained clothes and the weapon which the trial court disbelieved as there was no memorandum statement of the accused as required under Section 27 of the Evidence Act, 1872 and recovery of the knife was from an open place accessible to one and all.

"We find that the approach adopted by the trial court was in accordance with law. However, this circumstance which, in our view, could not have been used, has been employed by the High Court to seek corroboration to the extrajudicial confession," the bench said.