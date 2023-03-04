SC stays arrest of SHUATS Vice-Chancellor R B Lal in religious conversion case

SC stays arrest of SHUATS VC in conversion case

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the arrest of Vice-Chancellor of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology And Sciences (SHUATS) Rajendra Bihari Lal in a case concerning attempt to convert people to Christianity.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on an anticipatory bail plea moved by Lal.

He challenged the validity of the Allahabad High Court's order of February 28, refusing him advance bail.

Appearing for Lal, senior advocate Siddhartha Dave said that the VC of the institute, previously known as Allahabad Agriculture University, Prayagraj, was being hounded.

An FIR was registered under Sections 153A, 506, 420, 467, 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 read with 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 on a complaint in April 2022 alleging mass conversion at a church and mission hospital in Fatehpur district.

Lal's counsel claimed he was being charged on the basis of statements of a disgruntled employee and a rusticated student.

He also contended the petitioner was neither named in the FIR nor in the charge sheet but still notice was issued to him to appear before the investigating agency.

He also denied any connection with the church concerned in the case.

