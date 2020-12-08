SC stays contempt notice against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a contempt notice issued against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by the Uttarakhand High Court on a plea alleging his failure to pay market rent of about Rs 47 lakh for a government bungalow.

The accommodation was allocated to him as a former chief minister.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice R F Nariman stayed the notice and tagged the matter with a pending petition.

Koshyari, sitting Governor of Maharasthra, in his petition, filed through advocates Ardhendhu Mauli Prasad and Pravesh Thakur, had sought a stay on the High Court order.

The plea cited Article 361 of the Constitution which gave protection to President and Governors from invoking any such proceedings. The plea also contended that the market rent was exorbitant and it has been computed without any rationale. The process of determination of market rent has been arbitrary, discriminatory and violative of principles of natural justice, he said.

He also said the order by the High Court was passed without hearing him in the matter.

On October 26, the Supreme Court had already stayed the contempt proceedings against Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank initiated by the High Court for occupying the government bungalow after demitting office as Chief Minister without rent.

The High Court had on May 3, last directed the former CMs to pay market rent for the period on which they occupied the government bungalows after demitting office.

A PIL was first filed by Uttar Pradesh-based NGO 'Lok Prahari' in the top court which led to a verdict on August 1, 2016, against the allotment of bungalows to ex-CMs in Uttar Pradesh.