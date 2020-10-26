SC suspends order appointing Justice Lokur to monitor stubble burning

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended its order of October 16 appointing former judge, Justice M B Lokur as one-man commission, to monitor the steps being taken to check stubble burning, which created a layer of smog in Delhi and National Capital Region.

A bench, presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde, directed to keep its order in abeyance till further directions, as the Centre, led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said it would set up a permanent body by enacting a legislation to deal with annual air pollution problem arising from stubble burning in northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre also submitted the new legislation would be brought in very soon. It asked the court to keep the order in abeyance.

Amicus Curiae, senior advocate Harish Salve supported the proposal by the Union government.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, however, contended hat the legislation would be possible only by next year. Mehta, for his part, retorted, saying, "this government acts fast".

Acting on a PIL by a minor, Aditya Dubey, the top court in October said that in spite of measures, there have been reports of increase in stubble burning which will pollute atmosphere of NCR inevitably.

There needs to be some monitoring of stubble burning before it assumes unhealthy proportions, as the people of Delhi and National Capital Region must breathe fresh and clean air, the court had added.

The court had then said the all authorities, EPCA (Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority and of States shall report to the committee for information sought. It had then rejected objections by the Centre to the decision, saying Justice Lokur's consent has already been taken.

Justice Lokur had earlier presided over a three-judge bench to hear the case related to stubble burning, arising out of a PIL filed by environmental activist M C Mehta.