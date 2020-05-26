SC takes suo motu cognizance of miseries of migrant labourers

SC takes suo motu cognizance of miseries of migrants

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2020, 19:53 ist
Supreme Court of India. Ctedit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of the problems and the miseries of migrant labourers who have been stranded in different parts of the country after the COVID-19 lockdown.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah issued notice to the Centre, states and Union Territories and sought their replies by May 28 on the steps taken to redeem the situation.

The top court listed the matter for May 28 and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it on the issue.

