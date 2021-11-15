SC tells Centre, Delhi and other states to hold emergency meeting to tackle air pollution

The Supreme Court on Monday told the Centre, Delhi and other state governments to take emergent measures by Tuesday, such as stopping non-essential constructions, transport, power plants and implementing work-from-home to deal with deteriorating air pollution in National Capital Region.

A special bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant noted that the stubble burning was not a major contributor to the pollution, contrary to the hue and cry.

The court, however, told Haryana and Punjab governments to persuade farmers to not burn stubble for two weeks.

It directed for holding of an emergency meeting on Tuesday of the Air Quality Commission to take measures with regard to non-essential activities.

“We need an action plan by Tuesday evening. Hold a meeting,” the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and other States counsel.

During the hearing, the court said the Union government's affidavit stated farm burning caused just 11 per cent pollution.

The Delhi government led by senior advocate Rahul Mehra said that the Delhi government was ready to take steps like complete lockdown but it will have only a limited impact.

"We are ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states. Given Delhi's compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime," he said.

