SC to consider on April 10 plea by YouTuber Manish Kashyap

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to consider on April 10 a plea by YouTuber and journalist Manish Kashyap, who has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for allegedly circulating fake videos on the attack of Hindi-speaking Bihari workers.

Upon a mention made by his counsel on Thursday morning, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala fixed the matter for hearing after end of listed matter.

As the hearing began, his counsel submitted the issue arose from the violence that was inflicted upon Bihari migrant workers.

The bench asked him what relief he was seeking.

The counsel submitted that now the Tamil Nadu police had invoked the National Security Act against him.

The bench said it will keep the matter for hearing on April 10.

On this, the counsel asked the court to direct the state government to keep its hands off.

"We will order no coercive action," the bench said.

However, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, submitted that he had already been arrested.

The bench then said, "We cannot then order no coercive action" and posted the matter for consideration on April 10.

Kashyap had surrendered before the Bihar police on March 18 after having remained in hiding on circulation of alleged fake videos of the assault of workers in Tamil Nadu. He faced cases in Bihar and Tamil Nadu for his alleged acts. He is currently in judicial custody in Tamil Nadu.