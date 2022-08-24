SC to consider plea by Karti to relook PMLA judgment

SC to consider plea by Karti Chidambaram to relook PMLA judgment

Such petitions are posted for consideration by the same bench which had delivered the judgment in the matter

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Aug 24 2022, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 21:46 ist
Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to examine a plea by Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram to reconsider its July 27 judgment which upheld the validity of stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to power exercised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the arrest of the accused and search and seizure of ill-gotten wealth.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar examined the review petition inside the chambers and ordered its listing in open court on Thursday.

According to the SC rules, the review petition is considered by judges inside their chambers. Such petitions are also posted for consideration by the same bench which had delivered the judgment in the matter.

Justice A M Khanwilkar, who authored the judgment on behalf of the three-judge bench, had since retired. He was replaced by the CJI for consideration of the review petition.

In his plea, Chidambaram contended the judgment deserved to be reviewed on grounds of grave error and being contradictory to previous decisions and provisions of the Constitution.

On Tuesday, a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana had said the July 27 judgment required further expounding in an appropriate case, without which, much scope is left for arbitrary application of the law.

The top court had then ruled that the stringent 2016 amendment to Benami transactions law cannot be applied retrospectively. It had also declared the provisions that penalised such transactions as unconstitutional.

