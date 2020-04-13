SC to consider plea for CBI probe into assembly of people at Markaz and bus terminal in Delhi

SC to consider plea for CBI probe into Markaz assembly

Ashish Tripathi
  • Apr 13 2020, 22:07 ist
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea for a CBI probe into the assembly of people at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus terminal and Nizamuddin Markaz after the lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked Supriya Pandora, a resident of Jammu, who filed the PIL to serve a copy to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The court put the matter for consideration after two weeks. 

The petitioner contended that there was "inaction" on the part of the Centre and Delhi government to secure life of people from coronavirus.

She alleged the Delhi government had failed to explain till now why a large number of people were allowed to assemble at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal and Markaz in Nizamuddin, putting other citizens to novel coronavirus risk.

