SC to consider urgent hearing for Abhishek Banerjee, wife's plea against ED summons

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to look into a plea for urgent hearing on a petition filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee against summons issued to them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the West Bengal coal scam.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana.

Sibal said the matter related to the interpretation of provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It involved an interplay between the PMLA and the Criminal Procedure Code.

The counsel said the issue was important as it arose out of summons by the ED and the bench said it will "look into it".

The petitioners claimed the agency was trying to "target and fix" them after the BJP was trounced at the West Bengal Assembly polls and alleged "political victimisation", though Banerjees agreed to appear before the agency in Kolkata.

The couple had earlier moved the Delhi High Court contending that since both are West Bengal residents, they should not be to appear before the ED in the national capital, a plea which was dismissed by the court. The couple then moved the apex court challenging the high court order.

Their plea filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes said, “The party to which the Petitioner No.1 (Abhishek) belonged, comprehensively trounced the political party at power in the Centre, thereby giving justifiable cause to “target” and “fix” the petitioner no 1, by misusing the central investigation agencies”.

It further added, “It is not only against the basic principles of territorial jurisdiction, but could also result in absurd consequences and situations wherein the officers of the agency situated in any State in India can summon any person residing in any other state, without any regard to the place of occurrence of offence, or the place of residence of the summoned person."

“The petitioners’ contention of political victimisation is further fortified by the inscrutable and inexplicable insistence of the ED to interrogate the petitioners at their New Delhi office instead of their full-fledged office in Kolkata. The ED seems more interested in causing prejudice to the petitioners herein rather than sincerely and expeditiously investigate the alleged offence,” the plea added.

The petitioners urged the apex court to stay the high court order and direct ED to summon the petitioners under section 50 PMLA only at Kolkata.

