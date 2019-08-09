SC to continue hearing Ayodhya case 5 days a week 

The Supreme Court on Friday declared that it would continue with the day-to-day hearing of the Ayodhya dispute case, brushing aside the objections raised to it by the Muslim parties.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Muslim parties including M Siddiq and All India Sunni Waqf Board, contended before a five-judge Constitution bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that it will not be possible for him to take part in the proceedings 5-day a week.

"We will continue day-to-day hearing as ordered earlier," the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer said after concluding the fourth day of proceedings in the case.

The bench, however, assured Dhavan that it may consider granting mid-week breaks to the senior lawyer if he needs them for preparing his case.

The court would now take up the matter on Tuesday, in view of Monday being Eid holiday.

Dhavan objected to the five-day-a-week hearing of the case, saying he will "not be able to assist" the court if the hearing is "rushed through".

As counsel for deity 'Ram Lalla Virajmaan' started advancing its submissions before the bench, Dhavan got up and interjected the proceedings.

"It is not possible to assist the court if it is heard on all days of the week. This is the first appeal and the hearing cannot be rushed in this manner and I am put to torture," he told the bench.

He said the apex court was hearing first appeals after the Allahabad High Court delivered the verdict in the case and the hearing as such cannot be rushed through.

Being a first appeal, documentary evidences have to be studied. Many documents are in Urdu and Sanskrit, which have to be translated, Dhavan said.

He said "perhaps, except Justice Chandrachud, other judges might not have read the judgment (Allahabad High Court's)".

He said that if the court has taken a decision to hear the case on all five days of the week then he might have to leave the case.

"We have taken note of your submissions. We will revert back to you soon," CJI Gogoi had said and proceeded with the hearing.

In a departure from the tradition, the court had decided to hear the case on Friday— the day which, along with Monday, has been kept for hearing only fresh cases.

As per the apex court's procedures, on Mondays and Fridays, the registry lists before the benches fresh and miscellaneous cases.